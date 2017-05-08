Durant stars as Warriors beat Jazz to take 3-0 lead

beat Jazz to take 3-0 lead



Kevin Durant had 38 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 102-91 Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 7 for 29 from the field and 3 for 15 from 3-point range, leaving Durant to lead the Warriors. The Jazz led 75-74 early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors went on a 10-4 run and never trailed again. Curry and Durant hit back-to-back 3s to give Golden State a 92-84 lead with 3:04 left.



Curry finished with 23 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

...