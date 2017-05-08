Despite high mileage, James showing no signs of slowing down



In his playoff rematch with the Toronto Raptors, LeBron James proved even more lethal than last time.



James averaged 26 points per game as Cleveland took down Toronto to win last year's Eastern Conference Finals in six games. This year, James is averaging 34.4 points, nine rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in eight playoff encounters.



"He seems a lot faster and quicker this year from last year," DeRozan said Saturday. "That extra hop step, everything out there on the court. You look on the scoresheet after the game and he's still playing 42 minutes a game.



Now 32, James has already accumulated 10 full seasons and more than 40,000 career minutes.



No one has played a bigger role in that run than James.

...