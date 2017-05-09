Cavs Advance, Wizards and Rockets draw level

LeBron James scored 35 points and Kyrie Irving 27 as the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.



Kyle Korver scored 18 points to help the Cavaliers become the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title, and the first to win eight straight in consecutive postseasons.



James added nine rebounds and six assists.



Bradley Beal scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards used a 26-0 third-quarter run to beat the Boston Celtics to tie the series at two games apiece.



Wall had seven points, three assists and two steals during the third-quarter spree that featured eight Celtics turnovers.

...