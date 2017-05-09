James showing no signs of slowing down



In his playoff rematch with the Toronto Raptors, LeBron James proved even more lethal than last time.In



James averaged 26 points per game as Cleveland took down Toronto to win last year's Eastern Conference Finals in six games. This year, James is averaging 34.4 points, nine rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in eight playoff encounters.



Asked to compare the James he faced this year to the player he opposed last spring, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan said he noticed a definite difference.



Now 32, James has already accumulated 10 full seasons and more than 40,000 career minutes.



No one has played a bigger role in that run than James.



Toronto's Serge Ibaka, who played with Oklahoma City when the Thunder lost to James' Miami Heat in the 2012 Finals, said he's never seen LeBron better than right now.

...