Warriors await challenge after cruising to 8-0 in playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are four wins from their third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals – and likely a third straight showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Only one victory, Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers, was decided by fewer than 11 points, and the Warriors never trailed in three of the four games against Utah.



The Warriors are averaging a playoff-high 115.3 points per game, ahead of the Cavaliers' 114.5 . Golden State is allowing 98.8 points in the postseason to lead all teams still alive and has a playoff-best 96.9 defensive rating.



One second, it's Curry shining, then Durant or Green the next.



The Warriors' 11.5 turnovers per game lead all teams still playing, and Brown thinks combining that with their elite shooting and defense makes for a peerless combination.



The Warriors have only been slowed during self-created lulls, like when the Jazz cut a 26-point second-quarter lead down to five before Golden State got back in gear.

...