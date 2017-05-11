‘Stud’ Ginobili thwarts Rockets with stunning block

Manu Ginobili pulled off an astonishing last-gasp defensive block as the San Antonio Spurs dug deep to claim a 110-107 victory over the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday.



Kawhi Leonard – who limped off late in the game with an ankle injury – topscored for San Antonio with 22 points as the Spurs took a 3-2 lead in their best of seven series.



But it was Ginobili's heroics in overtime – athletically denying James Harden as the Rockets star shaped for a game-tying 3-pointer – that stole the show at San Antonio's AT&T Center.



Three other players made double figures for the Rockets with Patrick Beverley finishing with 20 points, Ryan Anderson 19 points and Eric Gordon with 11 .

