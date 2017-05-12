Celtics rout Wizards on home court to take series lead

The Boston Celtics continued their home-court mastery over Washington, taking charge early and going on to beat the Wizards 123-101 Wednesday to grab a 3-2 lead in the second round series.



The Celtics and Wizards have played nine times this year, and the home team has won all nine games.



The Celtics got on an early 16-0 run and never looked back. Their first quarter burst came after the Wizards scored the first four points of the game.



Bradley, who is playing with a sore hip, scored 25 points in the first half as the Celtics compiled a 22-point halftime lead.



Al Horford finished with 19 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for Boston.



John Wall led the Wizards with 21 points, and Bradley Beal had 16 and Otto Porter added 13 .

...