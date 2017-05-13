Short-handed Spurs humble Houston

The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Houston Rockets Thursday with a 114-75 Game 6 closeout win that brought James Harden's MVP-worthy season to a startling halt. LaMarcus Aldridge paced the offense by scoring 34 points for the short-handed Spurs, who routed the Rockets despite the absence of top scorer Kawhi Leonard and star guard Tony Parker.



Jonathon Simmons added 18 points in place of Leonard, while Patty Mills chipped in 14 points and seven assists.



Pau Gasol tallied 10 points with 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which trailed 5-4 in the first quarter before coasting to the win.



Trevor Ariza paced Houston with 20 points, and Clint Capela had 15 points and 12 boards.

...