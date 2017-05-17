Celtics seeking validation against Cavaliers in East Finals

Boston beat the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night. That earned the Celtics their toughest test yet, maybe the hardest in basketball: a series against James and the well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers.



The top-seeded Celtics are seeking an 18th NBA championship, and first since beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals.



The Celtics have yet to beat the Cavs this season with Cleveland at full strength.



The Celtics have the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, part of a bountiful return from when they traded Pierce and Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets in '13 .



Avery Bradley is one of two current Celtics, along with Horford (with Atlanta), to have played in a conference finals. Bradley was a member of the 2011-12 Celtics team that lost 4-3 to the James-led Miami Heat, which went on to claim the NBA title.

...