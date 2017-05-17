Curry shines as Warriors crush Spurs, lead series 2-0

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 136-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference finals series Tuesday.



Curry's points haul included six three-pointers as the Warriors all-round offensive power crushed a San Antonio Spurs line-up missing the injured Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.



Curry also contributed seven assists and seven rebounds to put the Warriors just two wins away from reaching a third consecutive NBA Finals in the best-of-seven series.



The Warriors were quickly into their familiar scoring groove, sprinting into a 33-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and never letting up.



Only one other Spurs player made double figures -- Davis Bertans with 13 -- while LaMarcus Aldridge was restricted to just eight points.



Curry meanwhile had nothing but praise for Warriors youngster McCaw, who filled in for the injured Andre Iguodala with 18 points.

...