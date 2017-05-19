LeBron and Co. cruise past Celtics in Game 1 romp

LeBron James delivered 38 points and Kevin Love had a career playoff high 32 as the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers opened their Eastern Conference Finals series with a blowout win Wednesday.



James, who is seeking his seventh straight NBA Finals, scored 15 in the fourth quarter en route to his seventh straight 30-point game. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists.



James said as well as the Cavaliers played, they can do even better.



Love also grabbed 12 rebounds. Tristan Thompson had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Kyrie Irving tallied 11 points and six assists.

...