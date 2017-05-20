Desperate Spurs vow aggressive fightback against Warriors

Despite forward Kawhi Leonard being uncertain with a sprained left ankle and two disheartening NBA playoff losses at Golden State, the San Antonio Spurs have vowed to fight back aggressively.



The Spurs are reeling after squandering a 25-point lead to lose the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals opener 113-111, top scorer Leonard going out in the process, and then being routed 136-100 by the Warriors in Game 2 Tuesday.



Golden State won 67 games this season, the only team to do better than San Antonio's 61, and the Warriors were the NBA's top-scoring club.



The Spurs were the NBA's top defensive squad, powered by two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Leonard, who also averaged a career-high 25.5 points.



Spurs playmaker LaMarcus Aldridge was prodded by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to score more, although he has faced two and three defenders at times with Leonard and star guard Tony Parker both out injured.

