Kevin Durant, Warriors beat Spurs 120-108, take 3-0 lead

The Spurs were injured but Golden State was expecting a fevered fight on the home floor of the five-time NBA champions.



Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State beat injury-riddled San Antonio 120-108 Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.



Klay Thompson had 17 points, and Javale McGee added 11 points, including 11 in the opening quarter for the Warriors. Ginobili led the Spurs with 21 points, joining Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players 39 or older to score 20-plus points in a conference final. San Antonio has been outscored by 73 points since Leonard left Game 1 with 7:52 remaining and the Spurs leading 78-55 .

