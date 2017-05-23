LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after loss

LeBron James' frustrating night kept going after one of the worst playoff games of his splendid career. James exchanged words with a fan late Sunday night after the Boston Celtics stormed back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.



James didn't score in the fourth quarter and went only 1 for 8 from the field with one rebound and one assist in the second half.



It was James' lowest point total in the playoffs since he scored seven for Miami in the 2014 conference finals against Indiana, and before Boston's comeback, James was 49-0 in playoff games his team led by at last 20 points.



The Celtics, who were blown out by 44 points at home in Game 2, won despite being without star guard Isaiah Thomas.

...