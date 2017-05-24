Warriors ready for third straight NBA Finals appearance

Kevin Durant does not need to be told that Golden State should have a muted celebration after winning the Western Conference Finals.



Golden State has a chance to earn their second championship in three years after sweeping the San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday night.



The Cavaliers hold a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, but Curry alluded the Warriors are expecting a rematch with LeBron James and company.



The biggest difference is the addition of Durant, who left Oklahoma City in the offseason to sign with Golden State.



His presence has given the Warriors a deep and talented roster headlined by four All-Stars in Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.



The addition of David West and Matt Barnes has given the Warriors two more defensive-minded players off the bench to go along with Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee.

...