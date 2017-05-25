Irving, James lead the way as Cavs down Celtics

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James combined for 76 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers battled to a 112-99 victory over the Boston Celtics Tuesday to move within one game of a place in the NBA Finals.



Cleveland, stunned by Boston in Game 3 after romping to two blowout wins in the opening two games of the Eastern Conference series, looked to be heading for another shock as the Celtics dominated the first half.



Irving piled on 21 points in the third period as Cleveland turned their 10-point halftime deficit into an 87-80 lead at the end of the third quarter. Irving eventually finished with 42 points.



James, who finished with 34 points, was joined in double figures by Kevin Love, who scored 17 points with 17 rebounds and five assists.



James, Irving and Love were the only three Cavs players to make double digits.

...