'King' James reigns as Cavs book rubber match with Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers, fueled by another milestone night for LeBron James, powered into a third straight NBA Finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over the Celtics in Boston Thursday.



"King" James surpassed NBA icon Michael Jordan as the league's all-time leading playoff scorer.



He finished the game with 35 points, booking his seventh straight finals appearance as the reigning champion Cavs wrapped up a 4-1 victory over the Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.



Kyrie Irving -- who scored 42 points in Cleveland's game-four victory -- added 24 points and Kevin Love contributed 15 .



Love scored Cleveland's first eight points and finished the opening frame with 10 points and five rebounds. James scored 11 points with six assists in the period and Irving, showing no sign of the twisted left ankle he suffered in the third quarter of game four, scored nine as Cleveland shot 64 percent from the field in the first quarter.

