No surprise: It’s Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals, again

For the third straight year, it's Cleveland and Golden State in the NBA Finals.



It's the matchup most expected, the matchup most predicted and probably the matchup the Cavaliers and Warriors wanted as well.



The Cavaliers and Warriors split their two meetings this season, both winning at home.



Golden State led the league with 67 wins this season and is a staggering 27-1 in its last 28 games – including a perfect 12-0 in the Western Conference playoffs, the first time a team has gone this deep into an NBA postseason without losing. Cleveland, which seemed sleepy at times in the regular season, went 12-1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs that ended with a win over Boston Thursday night.



There will be reminders of the Halloween party that James threw for the Cavaliers last fall, with "3-1 Lead" – a nod to what the Warriors lost in last year's Finals – prominently displayed on the drum set.



For James, the Finals are an annual rite.



For Durant, this trip ends a five-year wait.



Can James win his fourth ring?



Will the Warriors be haunted by letting last season's 3-1 lead slip away? Will they become the first team in NBA history to go undefeated in a postseason?

...