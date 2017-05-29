Underdogs Cavs insist they have plenty of bite for finals

Maybe, but as the teams gear up for Thursday night's series opener in Oakland, comments made by Warriors forward Draymond Green in October are reverberating around Cleveland.



Act III in this trilogy is overloaded with storylines, with the biggest being whether James and Co. have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with the Warriors, who added superstar Kevin Durant to a team that won 73 games a year ago before its finals flameout.



It's no wonder then that the wise guys have installed the Warriors as heavy favorites to beat the Cavs for the second time in three years and wrestle back the Larry O'Brien Trophy that slipped through their hands last June.



James referred to the Warriors as only "that juggernaut" and "a beast" following Thursday's Game 5 at Boston, a night in which he passed Michael Jordan as the career postseason scoring leader.



James didn't speak to reporters Saturday either, leaving Love to serve as the team's unofficial spokesman as the sports world inched closer to a matchup that seemed destined from the moment last season's finals ended.



Love was asked if the Cavs wanted the Warriors.

...