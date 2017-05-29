Reading equipped to handle playoff final pressure: Stam

Reading can draw on the experience of being involved in plenty of high pressure situations to overcome Huddersfield Town in Monday's Championship playoff final and secure a Premier League berth, manager Jaap Stam has said.



Reading won several tough games in the Championship, including against Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, to finish third, and defeated an in-form Fulham on penalties to reach the playoff finals.



Stam has already committed to staying at Reading regardless of Monday's result but Huddersfield manager David Wagner remains less certain about his future.

