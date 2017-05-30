LeBron says has beaten stacked teams like Warriors before

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers may need a Herculean effort to upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals but the game's most prolific playoff scorer said he has beaten similar teams before.



James acknowledged that toppling a Warriors team boasting two-time reigning league MVP Stephen Curry, four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, defensive specialist Draymond Green and sweet-shooting Klay Thompson will be among the toughest tasks of his career.



James even brought up the Boston Celtics teams he battled in the playoffs, both as a member of Cleveland and Miami, which featured Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and head coach Doc Rivers.



James is always up for a challenge and should never be ruled out. Last year he carried his team back from the brink as the Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and win the title.

