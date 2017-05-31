Another Warriors-Cavaliers Finals clash not bad for NBA

An unprecedented third straight NBA Finals clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors may highlight the league's lack of parity but will be a ratings bonanza nonetheless, sports industry analysts say.



From the moment the final buzzer sounded after last year's Finals, the reigning champion Cavaliers and Warriors seemed destined to return this year for the ultimate grudge match between the last two NBA champions.



While there has been little intrigue all season long, a ho-hum regular season and predictable start to the playoffs will soon be a distant memory if the Cavs and Warriors produce a memorable series like last year.



With three-time NBA champion James in the best playoff form of his career and the Warriors on a revenge path, even the most casual fans may find it hard to turn away when the series begins Thursday in Oakland.

