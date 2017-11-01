Timberwolves show they can take Heat

Jeff Teague scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 22 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Miami Heat 125-122 Monday, while the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics also registered wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs respectively.



Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who notched up 16 from Jimmy Butler and 13 from Jamal Crawford.



Ben Simmons had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Joel Embiid added 22 points to lead the 76ers to a win over the Rockets.



Curry hit seven of his 11 3-point attempts, and added six assists and five rebounds.

