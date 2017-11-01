Tensions mount among ranks as Klopp eyes Euro boost

Assailed by mounting criticism from frustrated fans, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to mastermind a sustained challenge in the Champions League to keep the doubters at bay.



With Liverpool lagging 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City despite Saturday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield, Klopp could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief that Slovenian minnows Maribor are the next visitors to Anfield Wednesday.



Given Liverpool's rich history – which includes 18 English titles and five European Cups – Klopp fears his club's supporters now have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved in a football world far different than the club's heyday.



The Reds have been breached with alarming regularity again this season and have already conceded 16 times in the league – three more than any other team in the top six.

