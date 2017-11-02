Westbrook claims bragging rights as Thunder defeat Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 28 points but reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook claimed bragging rights as the Oklahoma City Thunder thumped the Milwaukee Bucks 110-91 Tuesday night. American Westbrook finished just shy of his fourth triple double of the season, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and collecting nine assists for the Thunder in front of a crowd of 18,700 at the Bradley Center arena.



The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo led the Bucks but failed to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time this season.



In Los Angeles, Julius Randle came off the bench to score 17 points and lead seven players in double figures as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the red-hot Detroit Pistons 113-93 .



The Clippers were the last unbeaten team before Detroit rallied from 13 points down in the third quarter to win 95-87 .

