Homenetmen crowned Arab basketball kings

Homenetmen became the third Lebanese team to win the Arab Club Basketball Championship Thursday after narrowly defeating hosts and Moroccan side AS Sale 99-98 in overtime. Despite landing the prestigious regional title, Homenetmen nearly made a pig's ear of Thursday's final, squandering a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter as AS Sale forced an extra period.



AS Sale briefly threatened a second-quarter comeback but Homenetmen kept their poise to enter the break with a 43-34 advantage.



The hosts belatedly broke out of their shells after the restart, chipping away at Homenetmen's lead and reducing the deficit to two points to leave the Lebanese outfit rocking.

...