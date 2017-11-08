Champville maintain unbeaten season start

League leaders Champville preserved their unbeaten start to the season Tuesday following a comfortable 69-58 win over Mouttahed at Dik el-Mehd in Round 6 of the Lebanese Basketball League. Despite a quiet night from talisman Fadi el-Khatib – who finished with 10 points – Champville shared the scoring burden to end the first quarter ahead 17-13 .



Champville's Young finished with a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and four assists while Ahmad Ibrahim contributed 14 points and five rebounds.



American Harris starred for the winners with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists while compatriot Travis Franklin finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

