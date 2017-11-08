Irving stars as Celtics roll on, Warriors chill Heat

Kyrie Irving exploded for 35 points to steer the Boston Celtics to a ninth consecutive victory Monday as Golden State extended their winning streak to four games.



Irving broke the 30-point barrier for the first time since his summer move to the Celtics as Boston overcame a battling Atlanta Hawks side to win 110-107 on the road.



Boston needed a 3-pointer from Irving with 1 minute 37 seconds remaining to subdue the Hawks, giving the Celtics a 104-103 lead.



Al Horford added 15 points while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 11 points.



Durant scored 21 points with eight rebounds while Green weighed in with 18 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors were made to work for victory by a physical Miami team at Oracle Arena.



The Warriors had opened up a 50-37 halftime lead but were never able to fully cut loose from a dogged Miami team.

...