Harden nets triple-double against Cavs, Nuggets stop Thunder

James Harden produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets found their offense with a 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday. Harden tallied a game-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, including a brilliant feed to Clint Capela for an alley-oop dunk after forward P.J. Tucker did the dirty work by digging out a loose ball on the floor late in the contest.



Harden snagged the pass from the seated Tucker, tossed the ball at the basket, and Capela added the finishing touches for a four-point lead with 70 seconds to play.



In Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 21 points while Paul Millsap tallied 17 points and seven assists in the Denver Nuggets' 102-94 defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

