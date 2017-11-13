Golden State hitting their stride, Wizards stop Hawks

J.J. Redick finished with 17 points, French guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot came off the bench to score 15 and forward Dario Saric added 14 for the 76ers.



Elsewhere, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris combined for 37 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113-94 .



Kelly Oubre also had 18 points for the Wizards, who won back-to-back games for the first time since opening the season 3-0 .



Atlanta shot 41 percent from the field and had 24 turnovers, resulting in 39 points for the Wizards.



In Houston, James Harden scored 38 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-96 .



After the Lakers pulled within seven with just over five minutes left, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk while being fouled. He made the free throw to grow the Bucks' lead back to 10 points.

...