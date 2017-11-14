Gobert to Waiters: 'It's not my feelings, it's my knee'

The Utah Jazz big man went down Friday when Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters crashed into his leg, causing Gobert's knee to buckle. The 7-foot-1 center initially called it a dirty play.



Waiters was going after a loose ball, then dove awkwardly into Gobert's leg.



Gobert woke up Saturday with unexpected stiffness and swelling in the leg.



The Jazz have now lost Gobert for a month, Joe Johnson (wrist) has yet to return and was expected to miss a month, and Dante Exum is out for the season after shoulder surgery.



The Jazz plan to re-evaluate Gobert after four weeks and the general timeline for his return is four to six weeks.

...