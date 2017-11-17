Harden, Rockets score 90 in 1st half and rout Suns 142-116

James Harden looked up at the halftime totals Thursday night and couldn't believe what he saw, despite how well he and the Houston Rockets had shot the ball.



Harden scored 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter and the Rockets put up 90 in the first half on the way to a 142-116 rout of the Phoenix Suns.



The Rockets knocked down 21 of 44 3-point attempts, and Harden made all 18 of his free throws.



Harden, the league's leading scorer, had 33 points at halftime.



D'Antoni planned to play Paul for 20 minutes -- the point guard got 21 minutes of action and sat out most of the fourth quarter.



Ryan Anderson added 24 points for the Rockets, who have won seven of eight.



The Suns also shot well in the first half, getting 65 points before the break.



Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 assists.



... The Suns wrapped up a 1-5 homestand, their longest of the season.

...