Irving, Celtics beat Hawks 110-99

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added a career-high 27 and the Boston Celtics won their 15th straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night.



The Celtics erased a 16-point deficit to take their first lead on Brown's 3-pointer midway through the third.



In 31 minutes, Irving made 10 of 12 shots, including five 3-pointers, and hit all five of his free throws.



Stephen Curry scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 27 and defending NBA champion Golden State overcame a 22-point halftime deficit to beat Philadelphia 124-116 .



James Harden scored 29 points, Clint Capela had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis.



Rodney Hood scored 31 points, Derrick Favors had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.



Aaron Gordon had 18 points and nine rebounds for Orlando.



Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks.

