Knicks hand Clippers 9th straight loss, win 107-85

Things are going so poorly for the Clippers that they can't even beat the Knicks anymore.



Porzingis outplayed a frustrated Blake Griffin and helped the Knicks snap a 10-game skid in the series with their first victory over the Clippers in more than five years.



Doug McDermott added 16 points for the Knicks, including a 3-pointer that swung the momentum for good midway through the third quarter.



Griffin scored 21 points but shot just 6 for 18, picked up a technical foul and fouled out with 4:46 remaining.



The Clippers fell behind by 17 early in the third quarter before running off 15 straight to cut it to 66-64 midway through the period.



Clippers assistant Mike Woodson was the Knicks' coach last time they beat Los Angeles, on April 25, 2012 .



The Clippers' 10-game winning streak over the Knicks was their longest active streak against any opponent.

...