Wiggins, Timberwolves silence Thunder

Andrew Wiggins thwarted the Oklahoma City Thunder's comeback bid, launchinga game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-113 win Sunday.



Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points apiece.



Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, coming off a six-point performance in a loss to the Utah Jazz Saturday, shook off a slow start to score 31 points with 10 assists for Oklahoma City.



Towns answered with another basket, and after Anthony's 3-pointer put the Thunder up again Wiggins swooped for the win.



Reserve Jordan Clarkson had 24 points for the Lakers, but Ball shot just 3 for 13 for eight points.

...