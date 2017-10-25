Simmons hits triple double, Warriors down Mavs

Australia's Ben Simmons set himself beyond such immortals as Michael Jordan and Lebron James with his first NBA triple double Monday in only his fourth league contest for the Philadelphia 76ers.



The 21-year-old from Melbourne, last year's NBA Draft top pick who missed all of last season with a right foot injury, scored 21 points, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and passed out a game-high 10 assists for the Sixers in a 97-86 triumph at Detroit.



Simmons became the first NBA player in 50 years to manage a triple double – double-digit game production in three statistical categories – within his first four league starts.



Simmons is averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6 assists through his first four NBA games.



LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points to lead five double-figure scorers as the San Antonio Spurs downed visiting Toronto 101-97 .

