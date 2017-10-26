LeBron leads revamped Cavaliers lineup

LeBron James scored 34 points and passed out 13 assists to spark a revamped Cleveland Cavaliers lineup to a 119-112 NBA victory over Chicago Tuesday. Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James, whose 13-of-20 shooting included four 3-point baskets, was shifted from forward to point guard for the first time in five seasons as Cavs coach Tyronn Lue juggled his lineup in moving guard Dwyane Wade to a reserve role.



Love added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland while Wade scored 11 off the bench in only his 12th game as a reserve in 919 games over 15 NBA seasons.



Kyrie Irving had 20 points and seven assists while Al Horford added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Celtics improved to 2-2 .

