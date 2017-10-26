Early theme to NBA season: You score, I score, we all score

Whatever the reasons, NBA teams had few problems putting the ball in the basket and piling up points through the first week of the regular season.



D'Antoni ran the NBA's most potent offense when he was in Phoenix a decade ago, and in 2006-07 the Suns were the only team to average 110 for the season, finishing at 110.2 .



The Nets – yes, the Nets – are leading the way, averaging 123.5 a night.



Brooklyn is the first team since the Lakers, Pacers and Pistons in 1985-86 to open with four straight 115-point games.



WEEK 1 MVPNobody has ever started an NBA season quite like Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.



He put up 147 points, 43 rebounds and 21 assists during the Bucks' 3-1 start, stats that the NBA said had never been reached in a player's first four games.

...