Lakers beat Wizards 102-99 in overtime

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers had the last word on John Wall and visiting Washington after days of trash talk, prevailing 102-99 in overtime Wednesday. Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 and each grabbed 10 rebounds while teen rookie guard Ball had six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to spark the Lakers.



Westbrook had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, Carmelo Anthony netted 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.



James, moved to point guard for the second consecutive night, struck for 29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.



J.J. Redick scored 22 points and Joel Embiid 21 to lead the 76ers while Australia's Ben Simmons added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

...