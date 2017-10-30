Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder over Bulls

Russell Westbrook completed his collection with a triple-double Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, the only NBA team that had denied the Oklahoma City star the statistical feat.



Westbrook, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and 13 assists in Oklahoma City's 101-69 rout of the Bulls.



Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, new arrivals in Oklahoma City this season, combined to drain nine 3-pointers, Anthony scoring 21 points and George 20 .



Cousins poured in 29 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since arriving in New Orleans.



Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 points and 11 rebounds.



Cavs superstar LeBron James added 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists – and insisted there was no cause for last season's Eastern Conference champions to panic as they fell to 3-3 .

