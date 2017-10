Former NBA player and offseason arrival Quincy Douby was a thorn in his former team's side, registering 20 points to go along with four assists.



His compatriot Chris Daniels, another American to previously don the green of Sagesse, contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.



Chris Crawford led the way for the visitors with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Cedars standout Bassel Bawji delivered an impressive tally of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

