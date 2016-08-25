Last season ‘the best of my career’: Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he didn't believe his country could win Euro 2016 and said that last season was probably the best of his entire glittering career.



Ronaldo scored three goals en route to the final of the tournament to equal France's Michel Platini's record of nine goals in the European Championship finals.



Ronaldo is currentlythe record goal-scorer in the Champions league with 94 strikes.



He is one of three nominees for UEFA's award for the best player in Europe last season alongside team-mate Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

