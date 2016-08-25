Blatter wages one last battle against FIFA-imposed ban

The former FIFA boss has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking to overturn a suspension imposed by world football's governing body.



A full investigation and trial by FIFA's in-house court found Blatter and Platini both guilty of ethics violations.



A FIFA appeals committee cut those penalties to six years in February, just before Blatter's successor and fellow Swiss national, Gianni Infantino, was elected as FIFA's president.



Throughout the protracted saga, both Blatter and Platini have insisted the payment was part of a legitimate oral contract.



Platini was hired by FIFA as a consultant from 1999 to 2002 and had not received his full compensation.

