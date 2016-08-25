Ancelotti defends ‘ticking time-bomb’ Ribery

Bayern Munich's new coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended veteran winger Franck Ribery, who has been dubbed "a ticking time-bomb" in the German media for a string of on-field tussles.



Bayern start the new Bundesliga season Friday at home to Werder Bremen and Ancelotti says people are getting carried away in their criticism of Ribery.



Ribery, who has been sent off six times in 12 years as a professional footballer, has been involved in a series of recent scuffles.



Ancelotti has said Bayern's veteran captain Philipp Lahm, 32, who has a contract until 2018, could emulate Italian icon Paolo Maldini, who won the Champions League in 2007 with AC Milan at the age of 39 .

...