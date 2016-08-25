Spanish giants to be feared in Champions League draw

Zinedine Zidane's side won the trophy last season -- a record 11th in the club's history -- as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out against city rivals Atletico after the final in Milan finished 1-1 .



That allowed Spanish clubs to continue their recent domination of the Champions League, with Madrid and Barcelona exchanging the trophy over the last three years and Atletico appearing in two of the last three finals.



The aim now for Madrid is to become the first team to retain the trophy in the Champions League era -- the last club to win back-to-back European Cups was AC Milan in 1990 .



Joining continental giants Real, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the first pot of clubs will be the Russian champions CSKA Moscow and Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City.

