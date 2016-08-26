Guardiola set to face Barca

Pep Guardiola will return to the Nou Camp in the Champions League group stage after his new club Manchester City were drawn against his former Barcelona team Thursday.



The two sides were drawn in Group C alongside Borussia Moenchengladbach and former European champions Celtic in one of the toughest of the eight sections.



Spanish coach Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice with Barca, faced the Catalans when he was in charge of Bayern Munich two seasons ago and suffered a 5-3 defeat in the semifinals.



Group E is arguably the most evenly balanced with CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco.

...