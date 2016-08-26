Another season of Bayern Bundesliga dominance beckons

Bayern Munich will be aiming for an unprecedented fifth successive Bundesliga title in the season which kicks off Friday and there seems little that can stop them.



With other teams unable to match Bayern's spending power, it has become a case in the last few seasons of when, rather than if, Bayern will lift the trophy.



Bayern have also continued their policy of buying players from their main rivals Borussia Dortmund, in this case spending an estimated 35 million euros ($39.4 million) on Germany defender Mats Hummels.



Borussia Moenchengladbach offloaded Granit Xhaka to Arsenal for around 45 million euros and Schalke 04 pocketed some 50 million euros for 20-year-old Leroy Sane who has moved to Manchester City.

...