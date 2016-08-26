Man City sign goalkeeper Bravo from Barcelona

Manchester City have signed Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona for an initial 18 million euros ($20.3 million), the clubs confirmed Thursday.



The 33-year-old agreed a four-year contract to join City as new manager Pep Guardiola continues his major overhaul of the 2014 Premier League champions.



Bravo moved to Barcelona from Real Sociedad in 2014 and enjoyed great success, winning the Spanish title in 2015 and 2016 and the Champions League in 2015 .



Bravo could make his City debut against West Ham United Sunday.

