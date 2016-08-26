Palace chairman slams Spurs over Zaha pursuit

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish criticized Tottenham Hotspur over their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha Friday, branding their bid for the winger "ridiculous".



Parish claims to have rejected an offer of 12 million pounds ($15.9 million, 14 million euros) for the 23-year-old, who returned to Palace from Manchester United in February 2015 .



Ivory Coast-born Zaha, who has been capped twice by England, signed for United from Palace in January 2013 in a deal that reportedly could have been worth up to 15 million pounds.



But he failed to settle at Old Trafford and returned to Palace last year.

