Wenger '99 percent confident' on Arsenal deals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the club were close to completing transfers Friday, amid reports they are poised to sign Germany center-back Shkodran Mustafi and Spanish striker Lucas Perez.



British press reports claim Mustafi, 24, will sign from Valencia for around 35 million pounds ($46.2 million, 40.9 million euros), with Perez, 27, set to cost around 17 million pounds from Deportivo La Coruna.



Both players will reportedly undergo medical examinations Friday.



Wenger has come under pressure from the club's fans to bring in new players, with supporters chanting "Spend some money!" during last weekend's 0-0 draw at Leicester City.



But Wenger said he would not be influenced by the fans' demands.



Commenting on the difficulty of signing players, Wenger added: "It was a strange transfer market.

...